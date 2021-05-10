Kangana Ranaut thinks she'll be banned on Instagram for COVID-19 ‘small-time flu’ comment

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut wrote a note for her mother on Instagram. "When I left home did not expect the world to go dark suddenly, occasionally called home papa asked so many questions siblings had their own doubts but whenever you spoke, you anxiously asked only one thing,” What did you eat beta? Who is cooking for you ? Where you get your food from ?” Mom that always moved me to tears. In the moments of despair I reminded myself no matter what happens there is one person who will always love me and that gave me immense strength to fight and build my own destiny Mother. I love you so much," teh actress wrote. (File image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)

Kangana Ranaut headed to Instagram to defend her previous post, where she called COVID-19 a “small-time flu which got too much press”.

She said, “Instagram has deleted my post, where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt.” Further stating that she heard about “terrorists and communists sympathisers” but “Covid fan club ...awesome”.

The Bollywood star recently received a permanent ban on Twitter for violation of the company’s policies. But, the actor has continued the trend of making controversial statements on Instagram. The Facebook-owned social media platform recently took down a post by the actor,

Ranaut said, “I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but small-time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people.”

Ranaut’s statement comes at a time when India is facing arguably the worst outbreaks of COVID-19 in the world. The surge in COVID-19 cases is taking a major toll on India’s already fragile public healthcare system with the poor and working-class people hit the most. Moreover, the lockdowns have also hit the country’s economy leaving millions without a source of income.

Before ending the story, Ranaut concluded it by saying that she may not be here (Instagram) for “more than a week”.