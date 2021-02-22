English
Kalaburagi administration issues travel advisory for those entering Karnataka via Maharashtra

Travellers entering Karnataka via Maharashtra through the border at Afzalpura & Aland will now have to submit a negative RT-PCR test.

Moneycontrol News
February 22, 2021 / 04:50 PM IST
Image: Reuters

The Kalaburagi District administration has made a decision to issue a travel advisory in lieu of rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

It has decided to set up five checkpoints at the  Karnataka-Maharastra border in the district. According to ANI reports, those travellers entering Karnataka via Maharashtra through the border at Afzalpura & Aland will now have to submit a negative RT-PCR test.

Maharashtra had announced a fresh set of restrictions in the state in the light of a rise in COVID- 19 cases in the last week. In the last four weeks, the weekly tally of the state has shown a rising trend and increased from 18,200 to 21,300. The Mumbai suburban areas have seen a weekly rise in cases by 19 percent.

On February 21, Maharashtra reported 6,971 new coronavirus cases, officials said. This is for the third consecutive day that the number of cases has gone past the 6,000-mark. The state had recorded over 6,000 cases after a gap of three months on February 19.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Karnataka #Maharashtra #mumbai
first published: Feb 22, 2021 04:50 pm

