J&J's pause on late stage clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine raises concerns

Johnson & Johnson on October 13 said it has paused phase-3 trials of its coronavirus vaccine following an unexplained illness to a participant.

The company did not specify whether the sick participant had received the experimental vaccine or a placebo.

The company said the participant’s illness is being reviewed and evaluated by the an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) as well as internal clinical and safety physicians.

"We’re also learning more about this participant’s illness, and it’s important to have all the facts before we share additional information," the company said in a statement.

“Adverse events — illnesses, accidents, etc — even those that are serious, are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies,” the company said in the statement.

The company said they follow clinical guidlines to ensure that studies may be paused if an unexpected serious adverse event (SAE) that might be related to a vaccine or study drug is reported, so there can be a careful review of all of the medical information before deciding whether to restart the study.

Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 experimental vaccine is based on adenovirus vector Ad26. The company has used the same viral platform to develop vaccines for Ebola and other viruses such as Zika, RSV and HIV.

Second trial to be paused

This is second such pause of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.

In September, AstraZeneca-Oxford University paused phase-3 trial of their Covid vaccine due to an adverse reaction in a volunteer who developed brain inflammation.

Following a review by the UK drug regulator MHRA and an independent safety review committee, the trial resumed in all other countries except the US. In India, Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with AstraZeneca, is conducting phase 2/3 clinical trials.

Incidentally, AstraZeneca vaccine too is based on adenovirus that causes common colds in chimpanzees.

Concerns of rushing vaccine

While SAEs are not uncommon in clinical trials, and the number of SAEs can reasonably be expected to increase in trials involving large numbers of participants, they raise concerns, especially when the vaccine development timelines are compressed, which may not provide enough time to sufficiently analyse safety and efficacy of the drug or vaccine.

Here is an explainer on SAE and how they are reported.

Promising vaccine

Johnson & Johnson began phase-3 trial in September with a plan to enroll 60,000 volunteers across three continents to study the safety and efficacy of a single vaccine dose versus placebo in preventing COVID-19. If proven to be safe and effective, the first batch of the vaccine should be available for emergency use in early 2021. It took just three months for the company to move from phase 1/2 to a late-stage trial.

Johnson & Johnson has partnered with Biological E to manufacture the vaccine for distribution in India and other countries.

What sets it apart is that it is a one-dose vaccine compared to two for other vaccine candidates and doesn’t need to be frozen for distribution, which will make transportation easy and save costs.