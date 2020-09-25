172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|coronavirus|jharkhands-first-cm-babulal-marandi-tests-positive-for-covid-19-5886401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jharkhand's first CM Babulal Marandi tests positive for COVID-19

Babulal Marandi, who was the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand, announced on September 25 that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and asked all those who have come in contact with him over the past weeks to get coronavirus tests done as well.

Moneycontrol News
Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) leader Babulal Marandi, who was also Jharkhand's first Chief Minister (Image: Twitter/@yourBabulal)
Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) leader Babulal Marandi, who was also Jharkhand's first Chief Minister (Image: Twitter/@yourBabulal)

Babulal Marandi, who was the first chief minister of Jharkhand, announced on September 25 that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He tweeted:



The former parliamentarian urged all those who have come in contact with him over the past few weeks to get themselves tested for COVID-19 as well.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Marandi also said: “With the prayers and blessings of all of you, I will be fit to be involved in public service again.”

Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, wished him a speedy recovery and tweeted:

The news came on a day 86,000 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in India. The country’s total COVID-19 tally has crossed 58 lakh.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 09:58 pm

#14th ASEAN-India summit #Babulal Marandi #coronavirus #India

