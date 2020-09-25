Jharkhand's first CM Babulal Marandi tests positive for COVID-19

Babulal Marandi, who was the first Chief Minister of Jharkhand, announced on September 25 that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and asked all those who have come in contact with him over the past weeks to get coronavirus tests done as well.
Babulal Marandi, who was the first chief minister of Jharkhand, announced on September 25 that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.He tweeted:
जोहार,
1. मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, कोविड-19 के शुरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर मैंने अपना टेस्ट करवाया और मेरी कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।
आप सभी की प्रार्थना एवं आशीर्वाद से मैं जल्द ही स्वस्थ होकर लौटूंगा और पुनः जनसेवा में जुट जाऊंगा।— Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) September 25, 2020
2. पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, मैं उन सभी से विनम्र अनुरोध करता हूँ कि आप सभी अपना कोविड-19 टेस्ट करवा लें।
आप सभी का स्नेह और आशीर्वाद यूं ही बना रहे
The former parliamentarian urged all those who have come in contact with him over the past few weeks to get themselves tested for COVID-19 as well.
Marandi also said: “With the prayers and blessings of all of you, I will be fit to be involved in public service again.”Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, wished him a speedy recovery and tweeted:
आदरणीय @yourBabulal जी के कोविड पॉजिटिव होने की खबर मिली।
परमात्मा से आपके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ।
— Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) September 25, 2020
The news came on a day 86,000 fresh coronavirus infections were reported in India. The country’s total COVID-19 tally has crossed 58 lakh.Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here