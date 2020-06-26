Jharkhand government extends lockdown till July 31

The Jharkhand government on June 26 announced extension of the state-wide lockdown till July 31, ANI reported. Jharkhand is the second state to extend the lockdown. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 24 had announced extension of the lockdown in the state till July 31.

The decision comes in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in India. The number of COVID-19 cases in India increased by a record 17,296 in 24 hours for the first time on June 26 pushing the total tally to 4,90,401. The death toll climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities. This was the seventh day in a row that India registered over 14,000 cases.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Meanwhile, 29 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Jharkhand on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 2,294. So far 12 people have died in the state due to coronavirus infection.