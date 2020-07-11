App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, wife test negative for COVID-19

The chief minister has been in home quarantine since July 8 after he came in contact with Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur and JMM MLA Mathura Mahato, who have been found infected with COVID-19.

PTI
Image: Twitter/@HemantSorenJMM
Image: Twitter/@HemantSorenJMM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana tested negative for COVID-19 on July 11, an official statement said.

Earlier in the day, health workers had collected swab samples of Soren and his wife, and some officials working in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The chief minister has been in home quarantine since July 8 after he came in contact with Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur and JMM MLA Mathura Mahato, who have been found infected with COVID-19.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

Health workers took swab samples of the chief minister, his wife Kalpana Soren, Press Adviser Abhishek Prasad, senior personal secretary Sunil Srivastav and other officials and police officers working at the CMO, the statement said.

All the swab samples of the chief minister, his wife and other officials tested negative for COVID-19, the CMO said in the statement. Thakur and Mahato are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 07:44 pm

tags #coronavirus #Hemant Soren #India #Jharkhand

