Jailed anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi tests positive for COVID-19 in Assam: Report

Assam peasant leader and anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi, who has been lodged in Guwahati Central Jail, has tested positive for COVID-19, a jail official told The Indian Express. Around two days ago, his legal counsel had also reportedly said the activist had tested positive for coronavirus, but it could not be confirmed.

Two of his associates, who have also been in jail since December last year, had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Founder of the Assam-based peasant organisation Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), Gogoi has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He was arrested late in December 2019 following widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and has been in judicial custody ever since.

A chargesheet was filed by the NIA against Gogoi and his associates who are also members of the KMSS, earlier in May.