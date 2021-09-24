J&K: Srinagar District Administration imposes strict COVID-19 curfew; check what's allowed, what's not

Representative Image

The district administration of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar has decided to impose a strict COVID-curfew for a period of 10 days, starting September 24.

Here's what's open:

>> As per the new order, standalone grocery/vegetable/meat/milk shops are allowed to remain open and functional to ensure the provisioning of essential supplies from 7 am to 11 am only.

>> All essential services, including all incidental services and activities needed for smooth functioning of these activities, shall be allowed to continue, both in the public and private sector.

>> There will be no hindrance to the smooth movement of goods and essential supplies.

>> All development/ construction works shall be allowed to continue without any hindrance.

>> There shall be no restriction on the movement of government officials for attending office duties, on the production of identity cards/official orders.

>> The vaccination drive shall not be halted. Localised mobile teams shall be constituted to provide vaccination in colonies, residential areas and containment zones.

What's not:

>> There shall be a 24 hour complete Corona curfew with no movement of people except for permissible activities only, as mentioned above.

>> All educational institutions shall remain closed.

>> All shopping complexes, bazaars, saloons, barber shops, cinema halls, restaurants, sport complexes, gyms, shops, spas, swimming pools, parks, zoos, etc, shall remain closed.

>> No social gatherings/functions, whether indoors or outdoors, shall be allowed. The permitted ceiling for marriage shall be restricted to 20 persons only. The gathering at funerals shall be limited to 10 persons only.

On September 23 Jammu and Kashmir recorded 172 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the infected number of persons to 3,28,590 while no fresh death due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory, officials said.

Out of the 172 fresh cases, 21 were from Jammu division and 151 from Kashmir division of the UT, the officials said, reported news agency PTI.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 67 cases followed by 36 cases in Baramulla district.