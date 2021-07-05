Israel sees a drop in Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine efficacy rate: Reports
The decline in efficacy has been noted against the mild forms of the coronavirus infection, while the efficacy against serious illness remained similar.
July 05, 2021 / 05:43 PM IST
A drop in the efficacy rate of the Pfizer vaccine against mild forms of the coronavirus has been recorded in Israel, due to the spread of the delta variant and the relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions, according to a Bloomberg report.
While the decline in efficacy is noted against the milder form of the infection, the efficacy against serious illness remained similar.
According to the figures, the vaccine recorded a 94.3% efficacy rate against mild forms of the disease from May 2 to June 5. From June 6, five days after the government cancelled coronavirus restrictions, until early July, the rate plunged to 64%. A similar decline was recorded in protection against coronavirus symptoms, the report said.
At the same time, protection against hospitalisation and serious illness remained strong. From May 2 to June 5, the efficacy rate in preventing hospitalisation was 98.2%, compared with 93% from June 6 to July 3. A similar decline in the rate was recorded for the vaccine’s efficiency in preventing serious illness among people who had been inoculated.
With the delta variant and lesser restrictions, many cases are being reported amongst vaccinated citizens. On July 2, 55% of the newly infected had been vaccinated, the report said. As of July 4, there were 35 serious cases of coronavirus in Israel, compared with 21 on June 19.
Looking at the situation, the government is considering reinstating some restrictions, beginning with a mandate to wear masks in public spaces.
Officials are also discussing whether to recommend a third dose of vaccine, the report said. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has said people will “likely” need a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within 12 months of getting fully vaccinated.
Israel had one of the world’s most effective coronavirus inoculation drives with around 57% of the population fully vaccinated already.