India to immunise 300 million people with COVID-19 vaccine in the initial phase, says NITI Aayog's Vinod Paul

Source: Reuters

Indian government is preparing to administer 30 crore people in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccines.

Out of this 30 crore, Vinod Paul, Member, Niti Aayog said about 26 crore people who are above the age of 50 will get the vaccine.

“As per the mortality data, of all the deaths that took place 80 percent are people who are above 50 years,” Paul said.

Paul added that 70 percent of the people who have comorbidities also are people who are 50 years and above.

Paul heads the National Expert Group on vaccine administration for COVID-19 that advises India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The next two groups who would be given priority include 20 million healthcare and other frontline workers and the rest are people less than 50 years with comorbidities.

No pressure on regulator

Paul said the safety and immunogenicity data alone will drive the emergency use approvals. The drug regulator has been “insulated” from any interference from the government.

Paul said the government is in a position to rollout the vaccination in matter of days following licensure of the vaccine.

“The cold chain has been built up, we have spare capacity. Vaccinators are lined up. A strong IT platform COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (COVIN) is ready. We'll offer it to the world,” Paul said.

The government has modified an existing vaccine intelligence and logistics network eVIN for COVID-19 vaccine rollout. COVIN helps in registration, authentication, sending reminders, authentication, logistics and temperature monitoring og vaccines.

Paul said India has experience vaccinating 650 million doses for children and women.

“We also have experience of conducting elections involving 90 crore people, we will use those principles to impart immunisation,” Paul said.