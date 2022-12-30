India steps up Covid-19 vigil, most people to celebrate New Year indoors: Survey

Happy New Year: Celebrate the start of something new by forgetting past troubles

India has stepped up vigilance as Covid-19 cases rise in China and cases of Covid being detected among foreign arrivals from several countries are being reported.

Along with state health departments and district administrations issuing guidelines to keep a check on Covid cases in India, especially around New Year celebrations, people are also more careful this time as many plan to stay indoors to welcome 2023.

According to a survey by LocalCircles, 55 percent Indians indicated that they plan to stay with immediate family at home while 5 percent have no plans to celebrate New Year this year because of Covid risk and other reasons.

Over 13,000 citizens were surveyed on how people plan to celebrate New Year. Only 2 percent people are planning celebrations outside home and go out for a community gathering. The survey also noted that 3 percent people plan to go out to a restaurant, 2 percent plan to go out to a big new year party and 2 percent plan to go out to a restaurant with friends.

Overall, only 4 percent plan to socialise in large groups i.e. a community event or a large party to ring the New Year, the survey said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On the other hand, a majority of 79 percent people are likely to stay home and either celebrate with immediate family or not celebrate at all.

The state governments have stepped up vigil and states like Karnataka have advised all large assemblies should be strictly outdoor. For people over 60 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant and lactating women, the state government has advised them to stay away from such assemblies. For hotels, pubs, restaurants, clubs, resorts, etc., where the celebrations are being organized, the government has restricted the number of guests to the existing seating capacity if held indoors.

All celebration venues have been directed to have multiple entry points to avoid any crowding. The managerial and service staff of the venue are required to have got two doses of vaccination and desired to have got the booster dose.

The Karnataka government has also made masking mandatory in theatres, requiring use of N-95 face masks. Indoor event managers have been directed to ensure compulsory face masking and social distancing throughout the occasion. The managers have been directed to prominently display signage of 'No mask no entry' and check temperature of guests.

Other states, including Gujarat, have activated their health machineries. Odisha has directed district and municipal officials to step up testing, and spread awareness about masks and social distancing. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has formed an expert committee and asked for enhanced surveillance.

Kerala health minister Veena George said the government has asked people to mask up in public places, while Rajasthan has made genome sequencing of samples of all Covid-positive cases mandatory. Uttarakhand government has asked officials to ramp up booster shots and Punjab has decided to set daily testing targets for each district.