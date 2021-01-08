MARKET NEWS

India signs Rs 2,113 crore loan pact with Japan to support COVID-19 relief efforts

The loan aims to support India’s efforts to provide coordinated and adequate social protection to the poor and vulnerable across the country against the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2021 / 08:26 PM IST
Representative image (Source: Reuters)

The Indian government signed a loan agreement of Rs 2,113 crore with Japan on January 11 for funding India's efforts to provide social assistance to the poor and vulnerable households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The agreement was signed between Dr. C.S. Mohapatra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, JICA, New Delhi.

TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affars #India #Japan
first published: Jan 8, 2021 08:16 pm

