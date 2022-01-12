MARKET NEWS

India records 194,720 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate goes over 11%

The country has so far reported 4,868 cases of Omicron infection. Maharashtra has the most Omicron cases at 1,281, followed by Rajasthan with 645 cases.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
(Representational image)

India has clocked 1,94,720 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the daily positivity rate at 11.5 percent, government data for January 12 showed.

The country has so far reported 4,868 cases of Omicron infection. Maharashtra has the most Omicron cases at 1,281, followed by Rajasthan with 645 cases and Delhi with 546 cases.

Over 153 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India since the time inoculation started, marking a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

In an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19, many states have announced night curfews while Delhi imposed a weekend lockdown last week, closed restaurants and bars and made work from home mandatory for private offices.

On January 10, India started administering the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers and comorbid people aged 60 and above.
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Omicron
first published: Jan 12, 2022 10:15 am

