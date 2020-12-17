India recognised COVID-19 threat early, pursued scientific evidence-based approach: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

COVID-19 cases in India are steadily coming down while the caseload of infection in many parts of the world is experiencing a second or even a third peak, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on December 17, asserting that the government "recognised the threat early and pursued a scientific evidence-based approach".

He made the remarks at a virtual event of Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

The theme of the event was 'Build Back Better: building resilient health infrastructure and supply chains', a health ministry statement said.

Speaking on the COVID-19 trajectory in India, Vardhan said: "It has been almost one year since the outbreak of COVID-19. While the caseload infection in many parts of the world is decreasing, many others are experiencing a second or even a third peak. Fortunately, in India, the cases are steadily coming down. We recognised the threat early and pursued a scientific evidence based approach."

Highlighting the steps taken by India to handle the unprecedented humanitarian crisis, he said: "Our first step was to expand our present capacities swiftly, whether it was for testing, PPE production, or hospital beds. We looked at the problem in greater granularity and scaled up at an incredible pace."

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"We also repurposed our capacities from multiple research disciplines across a wide range of public and private institutions. We repurposed defence research capacities for quickly erecting hospitals with enhanced capacity. From being an importer of PPEs before the pandemic, India is now a net exporter of PPEs. We scaled up our testing capacity from a few hundred tests per day to a million tests per day. The nimbleness that the Indian research institutions have shown needs to be not only preserved but also encouraged," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Vardhan also detailed on how effective communication strategy has been a cornerstone of the approach. "We have used every possible means to mobilise everyone. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) himself has led this effort and addressed the citizens directly. He has also emphasised the spirit of cooperative federalism, wherein the state and central governments worked hand in hand at each stage," he said.

Emphasising upon the multipronged approach to combat COVID-19, the minister said: "Apart from this, we recognised early that while the health sector has to be at the forefront of combating COVID-19, it requires involvement of all of the government functions – disaster management, industry, civil aviation, shipping, pharmaceuticals, and environment and so on. We innovated early on to establish an institutional platform in the form of 'empowered groups' to bring together these multi-sectoral functions in a cohesive manner."

He said: "We made innovative use of a range of digital technologies to track, monitor and control the disease. In a country like India – with a large digital divide – we had to ensure that we use a judicious mix of different technologies so that no one is left behind."

Vardhan said: "I believe that some of the good practices that have been developed in many countries of the world during the pandemic need to be institutionalised. We do not need to reinvent these in the future. At the same time, we have to think about how we could have done this better. We need a deeper conversation about what 'building back better' in the context of public health infrastructure would mean!…"

Reiterating that disaster resilience is an essential area of common interest globally, he said: "Over the past decades, India and nations of the world have seen unprecedented progress in economic and human development. However, as COVID-19 has shown, all of this notable progress is at risk if we do not make our systems resilient. The key lesson from the pandemic is that the principles of resilience must be integral to our quest for economic growth as individual nations and the international community."

"Our lives and livelihoods may very well depend on it. In doing so, we have to make our systems resilient to not only pandemics but all types of risks, including those emerging from the effects of climate change."

He added: "We must forge a global dialogue and chart directions for a resilient future for humanity at large. This would be the most worthy tribute to our people – particularly health workers, emergency responders, frontline workers – who have put the world's safety before their own personal safety."