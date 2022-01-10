India clocks 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours

Representative image

India on January 10 reported 1,79,723 new cases and 146 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Union health ministry.

This has brought the total caseload to 3,57,07,727, as active COVID-19 cases now stand at 7,23,619. Meanwhile, 46,569 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours which took the total recoveries to 3,45,00,172 across the country. India's recovery rate now stands at 96.62 percent.

The worst-hit states are Maharashtra (44,388 cases), followed by West Bengal (24,287), Delhi (22,751), Tamil Nadu (12,895) and Karnataka (12,000).

India has also logged 4,033 cases of Omicron so far, government's official data showed. The states which recorded the most number of Omicron cases were Maharashtra at 1,216, followed by Rajasthan at 529, Delhi with 513 and Karnataka with 441.

Meanwhile, in a bid to control the rapid transmission, the government started administering the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers and comorbid people aged 60 and above from January 10. The third dose will be the same vaccine the people have received for their first and second doses.