India clocks 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours

Worst-hit states are Maharashtra with 44,388 cases, followed by West Bengal (24,287), Delhi (22,751), Tamil Nadu (12,895) and Karnataka (12,000).

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
Representative image

India on January 10 reported 1,79,723 new cases and 146 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Union health ministry.

This has brought the total caseload to 3,57,07,727, as active COVID-19 cases now stand at 7,23,619. Meanwhile, 46,569 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours which took the total recoveries to 3,45,00,172 across the country. India's recovery rate now stands at 96.62 percent.

The worst-hit states are Maharashtra (44,388 cases), followed by West Bengal (24,287), Delhi (22,751), Tamil Nadu (12,895) and Karnataka (12,000).

India has also logged 4,033 cases of Omicron so far, government's official data showed. The states which recorded the most number of Omicron cases were Maharashtra at 1,216, followed by Rajasthan at 529, Delhi with 513 and Karnataka with 441.

Meanwhile, in a bid to control the rapid transmission, the government started administering the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers and comorbid people aged 60 and above from January 10. The third dose will be the same vaccine the people have received for their first and second doses.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Tags: #Booster shots #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Omicron
first published: Jan 10, 2022 10:06 am

