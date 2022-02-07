India approves Sputnik Light COVID shot for unvaccinated: Local manufacturer

Sputnik V vaccine | Representative image

India has approved Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine for people who have not yet received a vaccine, the shot's Indian manufacturer said on Monday.

Russia said on Sunday that India had approved Sputnik Light for emergency use, almost 10 months after it cleared the two-dose Sputnik V.

ALSO READ: India reports under 1 lakh COVID-19 cases first time in 31 days

"The current restricted use in emergency situation approval from the DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) to Sputnik Light is for the single-shot standalone vaccine," a spokesperson for Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's told Reuters in an email.

"Our efforts to seek approval for Sputnik Light as a precautionary dose / booster are currently underway," the spokesperson said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The DCGI did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

India currently uses AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in tandem with local firm Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and has inoculated more than 75% of its 950 million adult population.

India has approved booster shots for frontline workers, as well as older citizens with co-morbidities, but has mandated that the booster shot be the same as the original one.