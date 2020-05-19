In pics | People trickle outdoors as many states ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

As India entered its fourth phase of lockdown that began on May 18, several states eased the curbs to open up key economic activities in almost all areas except in the containment zones or high-risk locations.
The Indian government has extended nationwide lockdown till May 31 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus but eased restrictions to restore economic activity. However, states have been allowed to take a call on what is allowed and what is not. Many major cities have announced relaxations while following the social distancing norms. People trickled outside in several states, a day after the lockdown restrictions were eased. (Image: AP)
Punjab | Shops opened in Ludhiana following relaxations in the 4th phase of lockdown. The state government has allowed shops in 'main markets' in urban and rural areas to open between 7 am and 6 pm. (Image: ANI)
Kerala | A shopping centre remains open for business in Thiruvananthapuram following relaxations in lockdown 4.0. The state government allowed shopping complexes to open with 50 percent shops on a rotational basis. (Image: ANI)
Delhi | Shops at Karol Bagh market to open on an odd-even basis while following precautionary measures to stop the coronavirus spread. (Image: ANI)
Chandigarh | The union territory administration has allowed markets to remain open from 11 am to 6 pm, as per lockdown 4.0 guidelines.
Delhi | The Delhi Transport Corporation has resumed city bus services during the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown. (Image: ANI)
Delhi | The state government has allowed resumption of auto, taxi, private cab and bus services. Only one passenger in an auto, two passengers in a car and up to 20 passengers in a bus are allowed at a time. (Image: ANI)
Bengaluru | People follow social distancing norms at a bus station in Mysore. The Karnataka government has allowed the resumption of public bus services in the state. Passengers will undergo thermal screening before they board a bus. (Image: ANI)
Hyderabad | Auto and taxi services resumed and barbershops opened in the fourth phase of lockdown, which will end on May 31. (Image: ANI)
Rajkot | Tea shops are allowed to function while following strict social distancing norms. (Image: ANI)
Kerala | Auto rickshaw drivers wearing masks wait for customers on the day their services resumed in Kochi on May 19. (Image: AP)
First Published on May 19, 2020 06:12 pm