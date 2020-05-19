App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | People trickle outdoors as many states ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

As India entered its fourth phase of lockdown that began on May 18, several states eased the curbs to open up key economic activities in almost all areas except in the containment zones or high-risk locations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended nationwide lockdown till May 31 to curb the spread of novel coronavirus but eased restriction to restore economic activity. However states have been allowed to take a call on what is allowed and what not. Many major cities are giving relaxations while following the social distancing norms. People trickled outside in several states, a day after the lockdown restrictions were eased. (Image: AP)
Punjab | Shops open in Ludhiana following relaxations in the 4th phase of lockdown. State government has allowed shops in 'main markets' in urban and rural areas to open between 7 am to 6 pm. (Image: ANI)
Kerala | Shops open in Thiruvananthapuram following relaxations in lockdown 4.0. The state government has allowed shopping complexes to open with 50% shops, on a rotational basis. (Image: ANI)
Delhi | Shops in Karol Bagh market to open on an odd-even basis during the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown while following precautionary measures to stop the coronavirus outbreak. (Image: ANI)
Chandigarh | The Union Territory (UT) administration has allowed the market to remain open from 11 am to 6 pm, as per its guidelines for lockdown 4.0.
Delhi | Delhi Transport Corporation bus services resume during the fourth phase of COVID19 lockdown. (Image: ANI)
Delhi | Government has allowed resumption of auto, taxi, private cab and bus services. Only 1 passenger in an auto, 2 passengers in a car and 20 passengers in a bus allowed at a time. (Image: ANI)
Bengaluru | Karnataka government has allowed resumption of public bus services in the state during the fourth phase of lockdown; thermal screening of passengers being conducted before they board a bus, social distancing norms being followed at Mysuru Road bus station. (Image: ANI)
Hyderabad | Auto and taxi services resume, barbershops open, in the fourth phase of lockdown till May 31. (Image: ANI)
Rajkot | Tea shops allowed to function during the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown while following social distancing norms. (Image: ANI)
Kerala | Auto rickshaw drivers wearing masks wait for customers on the day their services resumed in Kochi on May 19, 2020. (Image: AP)
First Published on May 19, 2020 06:12 pm

tags #coronavirus #India lockdown #Lockdown 4.0 #lockdown relaxations #Slideshow

