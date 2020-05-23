App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Here's all you need to know about how COVID-19 affects your lungs & its impact on human body

Despite the widespread awareness about the COVID-19, many are still unaware of how it actually affects the human body. Here’s all you need to know about how the virus affects our lungs

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The novel coronavirus outbreak has wreak havoc around the world, affecting more than 50 lakh people globally. Despite the widespread awareness about the COVID-19, many are still unaware of how it actually affects the human body. Here’s all you need to know about how the virus affects our lungs. (Image: Reuters)
The novel coronavirus outbreak has wreak havoc around the world, affecting more than 50 lakh people globally. Despite the widespread awareness about the COVID-19, many are still unaware of how it actually affects the human body. Here’s all you need to know about how the virus affects our lungs. (Image: Reuters)

How does the infection occur? (Image: News18 Creative)
How does the infection occur? (Image: News18 Creative)

What happens inside the lungs | Healthy Alveoli (Image: News18 Creative)
What happens inside the lungs | Healthy Alveoli (Image: News18 Creative)

What happens inside the lungs | Infected Alveoli (Image: News18 Creative)
What happens inside the lungs | Infected Alveoli (Image: News18 Creative)

What happens inside the lungs | Moderate infected Alveoli (Image: News18 Creative)
What happens inside the lungs | Moderate infected Alveoli (Image: News18 Creative)

What happens inside the lungs | Severely infected Alveoli (Image: News18 Creative)
What happens inside the lungs | Severely infected Alveoli (Image: News18 Creative)

How COVID-19 spreads in human body? (Image: News18 Creative)
How COVID-19 spreads in human body? (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 23, 2020 11:36 am

