In pics | Guidelines to prevent your workplace from coronavirus oubreak

Here are some guidelines on preventive measures to follow to contain the spread of COVID-19 in workplace settings Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Many offices resumes work after government eased restriction in the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown. Citizens are required to follow social distancing norms to stop spread of coronavirus outbreak. Here are some guidelines on preventive measures to follow to contain spread of COVID-19 in workplace settings. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/5 Keep physical distance of at least one meter and cover your face with mask. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/5 Staff members suffering from flu-like illness should not attend office and should seek immediate medical advice. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/5 On occurrence of a case, isolate the ill person in a room away from others at the workplace. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/5 Close workplace and allow staff to work from home if any positive COVID-19 cases are found. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on May 20, 2020 05:22 pm