Coronavirus pandemic | Egyptian soccer player now working in pastry shop for survival

1/8 At this time Egyptian soccer player Mahrous Mahmoud should be on the field playing as a defender for Beni Suef, but like many others in the country, he too has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP) 2/8 These days, professional soccer player is working in a sweet shop in a market in Upper Egypt town as the market remains open throughout the pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, Mahmoud made about $200 a month playing for his club but also did part-times jobs to feed his family. (Image: AP) 3/8 But after when the league was shut down in mid-March amid coronavirus pandemic, Mahmoud's main source of income dried up. However staying home was not an option for Mahmoud or many others in the Nile River region of Assuit as they have to earn to feed their family. (Image: AP) 4/8 Mahmoud returned to his hometown after when the country implemented partial lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19. He looked for jobs and could only find work as a daily labourer in a construction sites but due to the outbreak he can only get two days of work in a week. After the beginning of Ramadan, he got the temporary job at the pastry shop. (Image: AP) 5/8 Like many other places in the world, the repercussions of the pandemic were disastrous for most of Egypt's 100 million people, particularly in the south. Even before the virus crisis, poverty has taken over the country because of the austerity measures taken by the government to revive the economy. (Image: AP) 6/8 The 28-year-old Mahmoud is the eldest of two sons. He supports his father, mother and brother, who live in one room of a three-story building they share with six other families of his uncles. (Image: AP) 7/8 Mahmoud helped his team to the top of its league, and he hopes to advance to the country's top division. (Image: AP) 8/8 In Manfalut, where most of the residents are daily workers, staying home and following social distancing norms are not vital. Despite the dangers brought up by coronavirus outbreak, Mahmoud and others like him will have to keep working to feed their families and survive. (Image: AP)