In pics | Domestic flights resume across India after 2 months of coronavirus-led lockdown

Several states mandated quarantine for air passenger in a bid to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases. Several airlines cancelled flights without giving any prior notice to passengers. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/19 Domestic flights resumed from May 25 after almost two months of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Passengers are being checked before entering the airport. Airport guidelines for passengers travelling are being followed to combat the virus. Many states mandated quarantine for air passenger in a bid to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases. Several passengers found flights cancelled after reaching the airport. Here are some visuals from airports. (Image: News18) 2/19 Mumbai | Passengers wearing protective face masks wait in a queue to enter Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. (Image: Reuters) 3/19 Mumbai | Malaysian shipping employees wait in a queue to enter Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport after the government allowed domestic flight services to resume. (Image: Reuters) 4/19 New Delhi | Passengers' bags are sanitized at the airport as domestic flights resume operations after nearly two-month lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: AP) 5/19 New Delhi | A security person standing behind a glass shield checks the identity of a passenger at the airport as domestic flights resume operations after a nearly two-month lockdown. (Image: AP) 6/19 Air India Bengalulru-Hyderabad flight been cancelled without any prior notice from the airline. Passengers were informed while their boarding pass were getting scanned at the airport. (Image: ANI) 7/19 Karnataka | Passengers arrive at Kalaburagi Airport to board their respective flights. (Image: ANI) 8/19 New Delhi | Taxis are sanitised after every ride. Partitions have been installed between driver and passenger seats for safety against COVID19. Drivers have to wear masks and gloves and carry sanitisers. (Image: ANI) 9/19 Tamil Nadu | Passengers from different parts of the country arrive at Chennai airport as domestic flight operations resume. (Image: ANI) 10/19 Guwahati | Eight flights arrive at Guwahati airport with some landing with full passenger capacities. All passengers will be scanned at the airport. People from Assam will be segregated & send to their respective district by buses. (Image: ANI) 11/19 Karnataka | A five-year-old boy travelled alone from Delhi to Bengaluru was received by his mother at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Image: ANI) 12/19 Karnataka | Thermal screening of passengers being done before their entry into the airport terminal building at Kempegowda International airport, Bengaluru. (Image: ANI) 13/19 Tamil Nadu | Flight from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport lands at Chennai airport. The number of incoming passenger commercial flights to Chennai is restricted to 25 per day. (Image: ANI) 14/19 Odisha | Passengers of Vistara's Delhi-Bhubaneswar flight deboard at Biju Patnaik International Airport. (Image: ANI) 15/19 Mumbai | Maharashtra government has allowed 25 take-offs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport. (Image: ANI) 16/19 Chhattisgarh | Passengers arrive at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur to board their respective flights. Luggage of passengers being disinfected at the airport. (Image: ANI) 17/19 Tamil Nadu | Passengers at Chennai international airport observe social distancing. The number of incoming passenger commercial flights to Chennai is restricted to 25 per day. (Image: ANI) 18/19 New Delhi | Passengers screened using a thermometer gun before boarding Vistara flight from Delhi to Bhubaneswar (Odisha). (Image: ANI) 19/19 New Delhi | Flight attendants are tested before entering the airport and are seen wearing protective gear inside planes to stem the spread of COVID-19. (Image: ANI) First Published on May 25, 2020 04:47 pm