App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 07:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Coronavirus: What is 'herd immunity' and how does it work?

Herd immunity is achieved when the majority of a given population – 70 to 90 percent — becomes immune to an infectious disease either because they have recovered or have been administered protective vaccine.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The term ‘herd immunity’ has been discussed during the time of coronavirus outbreak. But what is herd immunity and will it work against COVID-19? Sweden kept large parts of the society open while many other countries chose to remain under lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus. However Sweden is nowhere near to achieve the broad immunity. Here’s everything you need to know about it and how does it works. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/8

The term ‘herd immunity’ has been discussed at length during coronavirus outbreak. But what is herd immunity and will it work against COVID-19? Sweden kept large parts of the society open while many other countries chose to remain under lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus. Here we take a look at the term and its implications. (Image: News18 Creative)

Herd immunity | A form of community or group protection from infectious diseases which occurs when the majority of the population has become immune to that infection. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/8

Herd immunity | A form of community or group protection from infectious diseases which occurs when the majority of the population has become immune to that infection. (Image: News18 Creative)

How her immunity works | Herd immunity is reached when the majority of a given population – 70 to 90 percent—becomes immune to an infectious disease either because they have become infected and recovered or through vaccination. It helps in protecting people who aren’t vaccinated or have low functioning immune systems. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/8

Here's how herd immunity works | Herd immunity is reached when the majority of a given population – 70 to 90 percent—becomes immune to an infectious disease either because they have become infected and recovered or through vaccination. It helps in protecting people who aren’t vaccinated or have low functioning immune systems. (Image: News18 Creative)

How herd immunity works | Scenario 1: No one is immunized (Image: News18 Creative)
4/8

Scenario 1: No one is immunised (Image: News18 Creative)

How herd immunity works | Scenario 2: Some people get immunized (Image: News18 Creative)
5/8

How herd immunity works | Scenario 2: Some people get immunized (Image: News18 Creative)

How herd immunity works | Scenario 3: Most of the people get immunized (Image: News18 Creative)
6/8

Scenario 3: Most of the people get immunized (Image: News18 Creative)

Will it work against COVID-19? (Image: News18 Creative)
7/8

Will it work against COVID-19? (Image: News18 Creative)

Sweden’s herd immunity approach (Image: News18 Creative)
8/8

Sweden's herd immunity approach (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 26, 2020 07:44 pm

tags #coronavirus #Herd Immunity #Slideshow #sweden herd immunity #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: Why Delhi's private hospitals feel reserving beds for COVID-19 patients is a bad idea

Coronavirus outbreak: Why Delhi's private hospitals feel reserving beds for COVID-19 patients is a bad idea

Coronavirus pandemic | Over 1,000 migrants from Dharavi transported to railway stations

Coronavirus pandemic | Over 1,000 migrants from Dharavi transported to railway stations

India staring at worst recession since independence: Crisil

India staring at worst recession since independence: Crisil

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.