In Pics | Coronavirus: What is 'herd immunity' and how does it work?

The term ‘herd immunity’ has been discussed at length during coronavirus outbreak. But what is herd immunity and will it work against COVID-19? Sweden kept large parts of the society open while many other countries chose to remain under lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus. Here we take a look at the term and its implications. (Image: News18 Creative)
Herd immunity | A form of community or group protection from infectious diseases which occurs when the majority of the population has become immune to that infection. (Image: News18 Creative)
Here's how herd immunity works | Herd immunity is reached when the majority of a given population – 70 to 90 percent—becomes immune to an infectious disease either because they have become infected and recovered or through vaccination. It helps in protecting people who aren’t vaccinated or have low functioning immune systems. (Image: News18 Creative)
Scenario 1: No one is immunised (Image: News18 Creative)
How herd immunity works | Scenario 2: Some people get immunized (Image: News18 Creative)
Scenario 3: Most of the people get immunized (Image: News18 Creative)
Will it work against COVID-19? (Image: News18 Creative)
Sweden's herd immunity approach (Image: News18 Creative)
First Published on May 26, 2020 07:44 pm