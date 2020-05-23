App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Be a Good Samaritan, extend your help to those in need during this coronavirus crisis

Help yourself and others cope in these testing times

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The pandemic-triggered crisis can make you feel lost and anxious. One way to counter these dreadful feelings is to look outward and extend your help to others around you, even those you may not know and, in the process, help yourself cope with this terrible predicament. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/7

The pandemic-triggered crisis can make you feel lost and anxious. One way to counter these dreadful feelings is to look outward and extend your help to others around you, even those you may not know and, in the process, help yourself cope with this terrible predicament. (Image: News18 Creative)

Volunteer | Join the war against COVID-19 actively.
2/7

Volunteer | Join the war against COVID-19 actively. (Image: News18 Creative)

Regular check-ins | Get on regular calls with those beyond your immediate family.
3/7

Regular check-ins | Get on regular calls with those beyond your immediate family. (Image: News18 Creative)

Donate food | Try to provide food to stranded people.
4/7

Donate food | Try to provide food to stranded people. (Image: News18 Creative)

Sew, if you can | Sew face covers and distribute them to those in need.
5/7

Sew, if you can | Sew face covers and distribute them to those in need. (Image: News18 Creative)

Feed the strays | Feed and take care of stray animals near you who are starving amid lockdown. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/7

Feed the strays | Feed and take care of stray animals near you who are starving amid lockdown. (Image: News18 Creative)

Donate money | Give some money to charities who are desperately in need of assistance right now. (Image: News18 Creative)
7/7

Donate money | Give some money to charities who are desperately in need of assistance right now. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 23, 2020 11:26 am

tags #coronavirus #India #lockdown #Slideshow

