In Mumbai, no COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday too due to shortage

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai on Saturday due to a shortage of doses and no inoculation will take place on Sunday on account of weekly off of staffers, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on July 9.

On July 8, too, the drive remained suspended in BMC and Maharashtra government-run centres in the metropolis due to paucity of coronavirus vaccine doses.

According to a BMC statement, the inoculation drive will remain suspended on Saturday due to a shortage of vaccines, while it will be closed on Sunday because of weekly off. In the statement, the civic body said the vaccination drive will resume once it receives a fresh stock of vaccines.

"The citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about the vaccination, depending on the stock of vaccines received," it said. The municipal body had suspended inoculation in BMC and government-run centres on July 1, too, due to the unavailability of vaccine doses.