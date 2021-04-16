In charts | What you need to know about the COVID-19 surge right now

A patient lies in a bed as she is being shifted to a hospital for treatment, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ahmedabad, India, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave - RC27WM9GHP3Y

India reported another record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the total COVID-19 case tally to above 1.42 crore, the health ministry’s April 16 update shows. This is the second time in as many days that new cases have gone past the two-lakh mark, a furious pace that has overwhelmed the country's healthcare system.

India reported 1,185 new deaths—the highest since the pandemic started excluding the number of deaths reported on June 17, 2020 based on data reconciliation—and 1,18,302 new recoveries during the period, the latest release says.

As many as 27,30,359 vaccine doses were administered during the period. More than 11.72 crore vaccines have been given across the country so far.

Of these, 87 percent are first doses, while 13 percent are second doses. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most—nearly 11.5 million vaccine doses—followed by Rajasthan (10.4 million) and Uttar Pradesh (10.3 million).

India now has 15,69,743 active cases, with an increase of 97,866 cases in 24 hours as per the April 16 update. Maharashtra has reported 6,21,646 cases, the highest in the country, accounting for 40 percent of the caseload, followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,29,848) and Chhattisgarh (1,21,769)

Maharashtra also reported the most (61,695 or 28 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours followed by Uttar Pradesh (22,339), Delhi (16,699), Chhattisgarh (15,256) and Karnataka (14,738). These five states account for 60 percent of all the new cases in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 349, or 29 percent, new deaths followed by Chhattisgarh (135), Delhi (112), Uttar Pradesh (104) and Gujarat (81). These five states account for 66 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 10 states and union territories did not report any deaths today. These include Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

The record surge in cases continues to push the recovery rate which has slipped to 87.8 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most—444 53,335 —recoveries followed by Delhi (13,014), Chhattisgarh (11,988), Uttar Pradesh (4,222) and Tamil Nadu (4,176).

The number of recoveries now stands at more than 1.25 crore, while the death toll has climbed to 1,74,308. India's mortality is at 1.2 percent, with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). More than 14 lakh daily tests were done on April 15 and more than 26.34 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better in terms of per million population compared to other countries.