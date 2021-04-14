In charts | What you need to know about the COVID-19 surge right now

Representative image: AP

India’s COVID-19 case tally is now above 1.38 crore with 1,84,372 new cases reported as per the health ministry’s April 14, 2021 update. New cases recorded the highest ever single-day spike with cases continuing above the one lakh mark for the 8th consecutive day.

India reported 1,027 new deaths (highest this year and after 178 days) and 82,339 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. More than 11.11 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the April 14 update, with 26,46,528 new vaccinations reported in a day.

Of the total vaccinations administered till date, 88 percent are recipients of their first dose while 12 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most nearly 10.8 million vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (10.1 million) and Gujarat (9.7 million).

India now has 13,65,704 active cases, with an increase of 1,01,006 cases (highest rise) in 24 hours as per the April 14 update. Maharashtra now reports the most (5,94,585 or 44 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Chhattisgarh (1,09,139) and Uttar Pradesh (95,980).

Maharashtra reported the most (60,212 or 33 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Uttar Pradesh (17,963), Chhattisgarh (15,121), Delhi (13,468) and Madhya Pradesh (8,998). These five states account for 63 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Maharashtra also reported the most 281 or 27 percent new deaths, followed by Chhattisgarh (156), Uttar Pradesh (85), Delhi (81), Gujarat (67) and Karnataka (67). These six states account for 72 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 12 states and union territories did not report any deaths today. These include: Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

India’s recovery rate further slides down to 88.9 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 31,624 new recoveries, followed by Delhi (7,972), Karnataka (6,079), Chhattisgarh (4,682) and Madhya Pradesh (4,070).

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.23 crore while total deaths now stand at 1,72,085 as per April 14 update. The mortality rate in the country is at 1.2 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.7 percent). More than 14 lakh daily tests reported as on April 13 with more than 26.06 crore tests carried out till date. Tests above 10 lakh reported for the 9th consecutive day.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.