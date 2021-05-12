In charts | What you need to know about COVID-19 second wave

India’s COVID-19 case tally is now above 2.33 crore with 3,48,421 new cases reported as per the health ministry’s May 12, 2021, update. However, new cases have remained below the 4 lakh mark for the third consecutive day.
India reported 4,025 new deaths (the highest single-day spike) and 3,55,338 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. More than 17.52 crore vaccinations have been administered across the country, as of May 12, with 24,46,674 new vaccinations.
Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 78 percent are recipients of their first dose while 22 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most, with 1.86 crore vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (1.45 crore) and Gujarat (1.44 crore).
India now reports 37,04,099 active cases with a drop of 11,122 cases in 24 hours as per the May 12 update. Karnataka now reports the most (5,87,472) active cases in the country, followed by Maharashtra (5,61,347) and Kerala (4,24,309). These three states account for 42 percent of active cases in the country.
Maharashtra reported the most (40,956) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Karnataka (39,510), Kerala (37,290), Tamil Nadu (29,272) and Uttar Pradesh (20,445). These five states account for 48 percent of all the new cases reported in India.
Maharashtra also reported the most deaths at 793 as per May 12 update, followed by Karnataka (480), Delhi (347), Uttar Pradesh (301) and Tamil Nadu (298). These five states account for 53 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadweep did not report any deaths today.
India reported more new recoveries for the second day compared to the new cases reported. The total recoveries in India now stand over 1.93 crore with the recovery rate at 83 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 71,966 new recoveries, followed by Kerala (32,978), Uttar Pradesh (29,358), Karnataka (22,584) and Tamil Nadu (19,182).
Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 2,54,197 as per May 12 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.1 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.4 percent). Over 19 lakh daily tests reported on May 11 with more than 30.75 crore tests carried out till date.
Globally, more than 16.03 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 33.31 lakh deaths. Over 1.79 crore active cases reported across the world with the US accounting for the most (36 percent), followed by India (21 percent).