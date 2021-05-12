In charts | What you need to know about COVID-19 second wave

India’s COVID-19 case tally is now above 2.33 crore with 3,48,421 new cases reported as per the health ministry’s May 12, 2021, update. However, new cases have remained below the 4 lakh mark for the third consecutive day.

India reported 4,025 new deaths (the highest single-day spike) and 3,55,338 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. More than 17.52 crore vaccinations have been administered across the country, as of May 12, with 24,46,674 new vaccinations.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 78 percent are recipients of their first dose while 22 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most, with 1.86 crore vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (1.45 crore) and Gujarat (1.44 crore).

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India now reports 37,04,099 active cases with a drop of 11,122 cases in 24 hours as per the May 12 update. Karnataka now reports the most (5,87,472) active cases in the country, followed by Maharashtra (5,61,347) and Kerala (4,24,309). These three states account for 42 percent of active cases in the country.

Maharashtra reported the most (40,956) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Karnataka (39,510), Kerala (37,290), Tamil Nadu (29,272) and Uttar Pradesh (20,445). These five states account for 48 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most deaths at 793 as per May 12 update, followed by Karnataka (480), Delhi (347), Uttar Pradesh (301) and Tamil Nadu (298). These five states account for 53 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadweep did not report any deaths today.

India reported more new recoveries for the second day compared to the new cases reported. The total recoveries in India now stand over 1.93 crore with the recovery rate at 83 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 71,966 new recoveries, followed by Kerala (32,978), Uttar Pradesh (29,358), Karnataka (22,584) and Tamil Nadu (19,182).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 2,54,197 as per May 12 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.1 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.4 percent). Over 19 lakh daily tests reported on May 11 with more than 30.75 crore tests carried out till date.

Globally, more than 16.03 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 33.31 lakh deaths. Over 1.79 crore active cases reported across the world with the US accounting for the most (36 percent), followed by India (21 percent).