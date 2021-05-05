In charts | India COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India’s COVID-19 case tally is now above 2.06 crore with 3,82,315 new cases reported as per the health ministry’s May 5 update. New cases continue above the three lakh mark after reaching a high of over four lakh cases on May 1.

India reported 3,780 new deaths (biggest single-day increase) and 3,38,439 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release stated. More than 16.04 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the May 5 update, with 14,84,989 new vaccinations. The pace of vaccination has slowed down, data showed.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 81 percent are recipients of their first dose while 19 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 16.5 million vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (13.5 million) and Gujarat (13.1 million).

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India now has 34,87,229 active cases, with an increase of 40,096 cases in 24 hours as per the May 5 update. Maharashtra reports the most (6,44,068 or 18 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Karnataka (4,64,383) and Kerala (3,57,215).

Maharashtra reported the most (51,880 or 14 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Karnataka (44,631), Kerala (37,190), Uttar Pradesh (25,770) and Tamil Nadu (21,228). These five states account for 47 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 891 or 24 percent new deaths as per May 5 update, followed by Uttar Pradesh (351), Delhi (338), Karnataka (288) and Chhattisgarh (210). These five states account for 55 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 8 states/union territories did not report any deaths today. These include: Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.69 crore with the recovery rate at 82 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 65,934 new recoveries, followed by Uttar Pradesh (38,683), Kerala (26,148), Karnataka (24,714) and Tamil Nadu (19,112).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 2,26,188 as per May 5 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.1 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.4 percent). Over 15 lakh daily tests reported on May 4 with more than 29.48 crore tests carried out till date.

Globally, more than 15.49 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 32.41 lakh deaths. Over 1.85 crore active cases reported across the world as of date with the US accounting for the most (36 percent), followed by India (19 percent).