Imran Khan says Pakistan using ISI software to track suspected COVID-19 cases: Report

To track suspected novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases in the country, the Pakistan government is reportedly using an Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) software, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on April 23.

The software being used was originally meant for surveillance and tracking down terrorists by the country's spy agency ISI, news agency PTI reported.

The news comes at a time when the number of COVID-19 patients in Pakistan has crossed 11,000.

PM Khan made the disclosure during the live Ehsaas Telethon to raise funds to support the people worst hit by the pandemic.

During the telethon, the Pakistani PM said efficient tracking and testing of coronavirus infected persons was the only way to reopen the closed businesses in the country.

He warned people to take the threat of the virus seriously and to refrain from believing in false notions that some of them have strong immunity.

As the number of cases continues to go up, the Punjab chapter of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has urged the government to reconsider the decision to allow congregational prayers mosques during Ramzan.

Under pressure from the hardline clerics, the Pakistani government last week allowed conditional congregational prayers in mosques during Ramzan.

Pakistan's top doctors have already warned of 'significant mayhem' and 'fatal outcomes' if mosques continue to remain open and urged the government to review its decision to allow congregational prayers during Ramzan amid the coronavirus outbreak.

