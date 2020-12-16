IIT Madras COVID-19 cases rise to 191; neighbouring Anna University reports 6 infections

Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Eight more students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on December 16, taking the total COVID-19 tally on campus to 191, reported NDTV.

IIT Madras started reporting sporadic cases of COVID-19 infection earlier this month and within two weeks it turned into a coronavirus hotspot.

As many as 104 new COVID-19 infections were reported on December 14, followed by 79 fresh cases on December 15. Taking cognizance of the alarming rate at which the contagion is spreading, the state health department stepped in to help control the situation.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has so far tested nearly 1,000 samples collected from the IIT-M campus, of which 770 were of students.

Meanwhile, students at the neighbouring Anna University were also tested after two persons complained of fever. Although the two who complained of fever tested coronavirus negative, six of the 550 students who were tested turned out to be COVID-19 positive.

To ensure there is no repeat of what happened at IIT Madras, the Tamil Nadu government has started aggressive testing at all colleges and universities in the state, prioritising those that have hostels.

The state government has instructed all educational institutes that have just one mess hall to provide take-away packaged food only.

Commenting on the steps taken by the state government, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said: “We are also focussing on other campuses where final year students and post-graduates have joined. The honourable Chief Minister has ordered to ensure that RT-PCR testing should also be intensified in these campuses especially if they have just one mess or a common dining hall. We have suggested take-away food, just like at IIT.”