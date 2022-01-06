IIT Guwahati declared containment zone after 60 test COVID-positive

Representative image.

After sixty people tested positive for COVID-19 in IIT Guwahati on January 5, authorities have declared the entire campus as a containment zone.

All the cases were detected over the last six days and almost 99 percent were those who had returned to the campus from outside Assam after holidays, an IIT Guwahati official told news agency PTI.

The entry and exit of all people to and from the campus has been prohibited.

The dean-PR, Parmeshwar Iyer, told PTI that among those who tested positive for the virus are a faculty member, five members of his family and another staff member. The rest are students.

Except for the faculty member and his family, all the affected are lodged at the quarantine centre at the institute's guest house on the campus, Iyer said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

As the faculty member's parents, mother-in-law and young son preferred to be hospitalised, they are currently undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, he said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary measures. The district authorities have provided us with extra resources to augment the testing process," he added.

With PTI inputs