App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 10:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hungarian cyclist quarantined in Bihar for 55 days; video seeking 'freedom' goes viral

In the video viral on social media, Zicho says, "Can you imagine being in a hospital for 55 days being totally healthy?"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

A cyclist from Hungry, Victor Zicho, was allegedly quarantined for 55 days in a Bihar hospital. After his video seeking release went viral on social media, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav, offered to help.

After he was denied permission to leave, Zicho escaped the quarantine centre quietly. However, he was caught by a policeman and subsequently brought back to the facility in Bihar's Saran district.

In the video viral on social media, Zicho says, "Can you imagine being in a hospital for 55 days being totally healthy? Not really. A healthy man became sick after 55 days. It was enough for me so I escaped."

Close

"I must be free. This is a jail for me. I am not free," he is heard saying in the video.

related news

Sharing the video on social media, Bihar Opposition leader, Tejashwi Yadav said, "He should have been given warmest hospitality not traumatized in hospital."

He later spoke to Zicho via video conferencing. Sharing the video of his conversation with the cyclist, the RJD leader wrote, "Spoke to Mr. Victor Zicho, a stranded Hungarian citizen & assured him of all possible assistance. Also directed District admin to ensure quality food & stay for him. Spoke to top officials to explore what best could be done to relocate him. Our guests are our responsibilities. (sic)"

During his conversation with Yadav, Zicho said the district administration is not enforcing lockdown strictly. "In reality, there is no lockdown. People are moving and everyone is on the streets. They don't follow any social distancing," he said.

When asked if he would like to return to Hungary, Zicho said, "I will not leave India. I am not a tourist, I am on a pilgrimage and I have to go to Darjeeling."

The Opposition leader offered to shift him to a better facility in Patna until the lockdown ends.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 10:57 pm

tags #Bihar #coronavirus #India #Tejashwi Yadav

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Two SpiceJet passengers test positive for COVID-19

Two SpiceJet passengers test positive for COVID-19

WHO creates foundation to tap new funding sources

WHO creates foundation to tap new funding sources

Boeing slashes 12,000 jobs as coronavirus seizes travel industry

Boeing slashes 12,000 jobs as coronavirus seizes travel industry

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.