Hungarian cyclist quarantined in Bihar for 55 days; video seeking 'freedom' goes viral

A cyclist from Hungry, Victor Zicho, was allegedly quarantined for 55 days in a Bihar hospital. After his video seeking release went viral on social media, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav, offered to help.

After he was denied permission to leave, Zicho escaped the quarantine centre quietly. However, he was caught by a policeman and subsequently brought back to the facility in Bihar's Saran district.

In the video viral on social media, Zicho says, "Can you imagine being in a hospital for 55 days being totally healthy? Not really. A healthy man became sick after 55 days. It was enough for me so I escaped."

"I must be free. This is a jail for me. I am not free," he is heard saying in the video.



On social media went thru this video. Listen to the ordeal of this Hungarian national who has been quarantined for 50 days in Bihar's hospital. In spirit of our "अतिथि देव भवः" he should've been given warmest hospitality not traumatized in hospital.

Sharing the video on social media, Bihar Opposition leader, Tejashwi Yadav said, "He should have been given warmest hospitality not traumatized in hospital."

He later spoke to Zicho via video conferencing. Sharing the video of his conversation with the cyclist, the RJD leader wrote, "Spoke to Mr. Victor Zicho, a stranded Hungarian citizen & assured him of all possible assistance. Also directed District admin to ensure quality food & stay for him. Spoke to top officials to explore what best could be done to relocate him. Our guests are our responsibilities. (sic)"

During his conversation with Yadav, Zicho said the district administration is not enforcing lockdown strictly. "In reality, there is no lockdown. People are moving and everyone is on the streets. They don't follow any social distancing," he said.

When asked if he would like to return to Hungary, Zicho said, "I will not leave India. I am not a tourist, I am on a pilgrimage and I have to go to Darjeeling."



Spoke to Mr. Victor Zicho, a stranded Hungarian citizen & assured him of all possible assistance.Also directed District admin to ensure quality food & stay for him. Spoke to top officials to explore what best could be done to relocate him. Our guests are our responsibilities.

The Opposition leader offered to shift him to a better facility in Patna until the lockdown ends.





