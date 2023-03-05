 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Xi Jinping Plans to Bolster Confidence in China After COVID Missteps

New York Times
Mar 05, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

When its top legislature meets, Beijing will lay out a vision for reviving economic growth and strengthening the Communist Party’s grip after a chaotic reopening.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (file image)

China’s leaders are set to use a gathering of the top legislature starting Sunday to outline plans to restore public confidence and bolster economic growth after a year of uncertainty, disruption and discontent around the government’s COVID restrictions.

The annual session of the largely ceremonial National People’s Congress is aimed at conveying the ruling Communist Party’s confidence and inspiring national unity. For the country’s top leader, Xi Jinping, this year’s event will also be key to reinforcing his authority after his signature “zero COVID” policy, now abandoned, drew widespread protests in November and worsened an economic slowdown.

The leadership will lay out its agenda for addressing challenges such as mounting local government debt, unemployment, a housing slump, weak exports and a shrinking population. Delegates are expected to rubber-stamp decisions made in advance, behind closed doors, by leaders of the party who hold ultimate authority.

At the end of the gathering, which runs for nine days, Xi is all but assured to be appointed to another five-year term as president after securing a groundbreaking third term as party leader in October. He is also expected to appoint his loyalists and allies to key government positions.

