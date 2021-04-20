Hospitals wary of using Remdesivir amid shortage, given only to critical patients

Remdesivir is approved as an investigational drug and should strictly be used under hospital conditions.

Remdesivir drug, used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, is seeing soaring demand and is 'sparingly' used by leading hospitals in the country amid shortages of the antiviral drug.

The hospitals in the country are prescribing the antiviral drug only to patients whose condition is significantly deteriorating amid supply shortages, the Economic Times said in a report citing three leading private hospitals in Delhi.

Remdesivir is approved as an investigational drug and should strictly be used under hospital conditions. However, a number of pharmacists in the national capital have raised red flags over prescription of the drug in a home setting.

As a shortage of remdesivir was reported in some areas, its export was banned. This medicine is now available in plenty. We appeal to physicians to ensure rational, correct, and judicious use of remdesivir in hospitalised patients," NITI Aayog member (Health) VK Paul had earlier said.

There is no question of the use of Remdesivir in-home setup. The drug should be supplied only to hospitals; not to patients or chemists, he added.

