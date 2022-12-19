Himachal CM Sukhwinder Sukhu tests positive for COVID-19, Vidhan Sabha session postponed

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has tested positive for COVID-19, a state government spokesperson said here on Monday.

He said the chief minister was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday but the meeting had been postponed.

Sukhu returned a positive result in the national capital during the mandatory test before meeting the prime minister, the spokesperson added.

The three-day session of the Himachal Vidhan Sabha, scheduled to take place in Dharamshala from Thursday, has been postponed and will be rescheduled depending on Sukhu's health, an official told PTI.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

The schedule for the three days included administering of oaths to newly elected MLAs, election of the Speaker and the governor's address in the 14th Vidhan Sabha's first session.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar had allocated portfolios to newly elected Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri and the Cabinet expansion, which was expected after the Vidhan Sabha session, could also be delayed.

The Abhar Prakat Rally, scheduled for Wednesday in Dharamshala, has also been postponed. Sukhu is asymptomatic and has quarantined himself at Himachal Sadan (New Delhi) as a precautionary measure. All his engagements have been postponed, the spokesperson said and added that the chief minister would be tested again after 3-4 days. Sukhu, Agnihotri, Congress state unit chief Pratibha Singh and 38 newly elected MLAs, had joined Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on December 16. In New Delhi, Sukhu met several Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajiv Shukla and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, over the last few days.

PTI

READ MORE