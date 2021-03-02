English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

Haryana: 54 school students in Karnal test COVID-19 positive

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the school building and its hostels have been declared as a containment zone.

PTI
March 02, 2021 / 09:40 PM IST
Representative image (Image: Reuters)

Representative image (Image: Reuters)

Fifty four students of a school near Karnal have tested COVID-19 positive leading to suspension of classes and other academic activities, an official said on Tuesday.

Karnal Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Yogesh Sharma said three students of Sainik School Kunjpura had tested positive for the virus on Monday following which the health department took samples of 390 students and staff members of the school for testing.

"The reports revealed that 54 students are COVID-19 positive," Sharma said. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the school building and its hostels have been declared as a containment zone.

The Sainik Schools are run by the Sainik Schools Society under the Ministry of Defence and the students stay in hostels. The Haryana education department had reopened schools for classes 9-12 in December last year and classes 3-5 from February 24.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Haryana #Karnal
first published: Mar 2, 2021 09:40 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.