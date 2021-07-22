Gujarat to reopen schools for classes 9-11 from July 26 with 50% capacity
The state government said students who are willing to attend physical classes need to submit a consent form from their parents
July 22, 2021 / 09:51 PM IST
The Gujarat government on July 22 announced the reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 11 from July 26 with 50 percent capacity.
The state government said students who are willing to attend physical classes need to submit a consent form from their parents, reported news agency ANI. The move came in the wake of a rapid fall in COVID-19 cases.
Earlier this month, the state government had decided to reopen schools for class 12 students and colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students from 15 July.
Nearly 50 percent of the students will be allowed to attend campuses, the government had said.
On July 8, chief minister Vijay Rupani led government also lifted night curfew in 10 out of 18 urban areas, besides allowing coaching classes for Class 9 onwards to resume across the state.
Gujarat on July 22 recorded 34 fresh cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 8,24,608, an official from the state health department said.
At least 53 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 8,14,162, while the toll stood at 10,076 with no fresh casualties, the official told news agency PTI. The state currently has 370 active cases, he said, adding that the rate of recovery stands at 98.73 percent.With inputs from PTI