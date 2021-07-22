Gujarat to reopen schools for classes 9-11 from July 26 with 50% capacity

(Representative Image)

The Gujarat government on July 22 announced the reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 11 from July 26 with 50 percent capacity.

The state government said students who are willing to attend physical classes need to submit a consent form from their parents, reported news agency ANI. The move came in the wake of a rapid fall in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this month, the state government had decided to reopen schools for class 12 students and colleges for undergraduate and postgraduate students from 15 July.

Nearly 50 percent of the students will be allowed to attend campuses, the government had said.

On July 8, chief minister Vijay Rupani led government also lifted night curfew in 10 out of 18 urban areas, besides allowing coaching classes for Class 9 onwards to resume across the state.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Gujarat on July 22 recorded 34 fresh cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 8,24,608, an official from the state health department said.

At least 53 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 8,14,162, while the toll stood at 10,076 with no fresh casualties, the official told news agency PTI. The state currently has 370 active cases, he said, adding that the rate of recovery stands at 98.73 percent.

With inputs from PTI