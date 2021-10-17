MARKET NEWS

Govt will decide on COVID vaccination of children, adolescents on 'scientific rationale', supply situation: V K Paul

Paul also cautioned that even though infections are coming down and the second wave is subsiding, it will not be fair now to say that the worst is over.

PTI
October 17, 2021 / 05:28 PM IST
NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul (File image)

The government will take a final decision on vaccinating children and adolescents against coronavirus on the basis of overall scientific rationale as well as the supply situation of vaccines available for those below 18 years old, COVID Task Force chief V K Paul said on Sunday.

Paul, who has been playing a key role in the government's efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, also cautioned that even though infections are coming down and the second wave is subsiding, it will not be fair now to say that the worst is over since many countries have seen more than two waves.

Currently, three vaccines — Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V — being administered in the country are only for those above 18 years of age. All of them are two-dose vaccines.

Zydus Cadila's indigenously developed needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D is set to become the first vaccine that will be available in India for those in the age group of 12-18 years. It has received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA). "We do know that several countries have introduced vaccination for adolescents (people) and children. We will take a final decision based on the overall scientific rationale and the supply situation of the child licenced vaccines, going forward," Paul told.
PTI
