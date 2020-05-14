App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt provides 2% interest subvention for prompt Mudra-Shishu loan repayments

FM outlines a tranche of the contours of India’s massive Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Addressing the nation on the fiscal stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on May 14 extended 2 percent interest subvention under the Shishu loans of MUDRA.

"The move will benefit more than 3 crore people," Sitharaman said, adding that this would be a Rs 15,000 crore benefit.

The current outstanding amount under the Mudra-Shishu loans category is Rs 1.62 lakh crore.

The second tranche of announcements focuses on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people and small farmers.

First Published on May 14, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #Finance Minister #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

