App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 11:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Unlock 1.0 | Govt issues guidelines for offices, malls, restaurants and religious places

The health ministry recommends usage of contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment wherever possible

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 4 released a list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for religious places, restaurants, hotels, offices and shopping malls.

All of the above will remain closed in containment areas and only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up.

SOPs for religious places:
- Shoes/footwear to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle.
- Touching of statues/idols/holy books etc not to be allowed.
- Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them.
- No physical offerings like prasad/distribution or a sprinkling of holy water, etc to be allowed inside the religious place.

- Community kitchens/langars/ann-daan, etc at religious places should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

Close

Also read: Unlock 1.0 | Health Ministry releases SOP for opening religious places outside containment zones 

related news

SOPs for shopping malls:
- The face cover/masks have to be worn at all times inside the shopping mall. Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.
- Valet parking, if available, shall be operational with operating staff wearing face covers/masks and gloves as appropriate.
- Proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc of vehicles should be taken up.
- Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of six feet, when queuing up for entry and inside the shopping mall as far as feasible.
- In food courts and restaurants, not more than 50 percent of seating capacity to be permitted and seating arrangement should ensure adequate social distancing as far as feasible.
- Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged.

- Gaming arcades, children play area and cinema halls shall remain closed.

Also read: Unlock 1.0 | Centre releases SOPs for shopping malls; gaming arcades and children play area to remain shut

SOPs for hotels and other hospitality units
- Details of the guest (travel history, medical condition etc.) along with ID and self-declaration form must be provided by the guest at the reception.
- Hand sanitisers must be kept at the reception for guests to use. Guests to sanitise hands before and after filling relevant forms.
- Hotels must adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet etc for both check-in and check-out.
- Luggage should be disinfected before sending the luggage to rooms.
- Guests who are at higher risk i.e. those who are older, pregnant or those who have underlying medical conditions are advised to take extra precautions.
- Guests should be advised not to visit areas falling within containment zones.
- Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the hotel shall be ensured. Proper queue management and disinfection shall be organised.
- Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged.
- Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged.
- Buffet service should also follow social distancing norms.
- Room service or takeaways to be encouraged instead of dine-in. Food delivery personnel should leave the packet at the door and not handed directly to the receiver.

- For room service, communication between guests and in-house staff should be through intercom/mobile phone and room service (if any) should be provided while maintaining adequate social distance.

Also read: Coronavirus Unlock 1 | Health Ministry releases SOP for opening hotels

SOP for offices
- Any officer and staff residing in the containment zone should inform the same to the supervisory officer and not attend the office till the containment zone is de-notified. Such staff should be permitted to work from home and it will not be counted as leave period.
- It shall be ensured by the service providers/officers/staff that drivers residing in containment zones shall not be allowed to drive vehicles.
- Routine issue of visitors/temporary passes should be suspended and visitors with proper permission should be allowed after being properly screened.
- Meetings, as far as feasible, should be done through video conferencing.
- Staggering of office hours, lunch hours/coffee breaks to be done, as far as feasible.
- For air-conditioning/ventilation, the temperature setting of all AC devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70 percent, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

- In the cafeteria/canteen/dining halls: The seating arrangement should ensure a distance of at least 1 meters between patrons as far as feasible.

Also read: Unlock 1.0 | Government releases guidelines for reopening of offices

SOP to be followed in restaurants
- Takeaways to be encouraged, instead of dine-in.
- Food delivery personnel should leave the packet at the customer’s door. Do not handover the food packet directly to the customer.
- Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.
- Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured.
- In restaurants, not more than 50 percent of the seating capacity to be permitted.
- Disposable menus are advised to be used.
- Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged.
- Buffet service should also follow social distancing norms.
- Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged.

- Tables to be sanitised each time the customer leaves.

Also read: Unlock 1.0 | Government releases SOP for reopening of restaurants

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 10:34 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Ministry of Health and Family Welfare #Reopening India #Unlock 1.0

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

FICCI fixes rates for COVID-19 treatment in associated private hospitals

FICCI fixes rates for COVID-19 treatment in associated private hospitals

AstraZeneca joins Serum Institute to supply 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine

AstraZeneca joins Serum Institute to supply 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus wrap June 4: Govt releases SOP for reopening religious places; Maharashtra allows transport within MMR

Coronavirus wrap June 4: Govt releases SOP for reopening religious places; Maharashtra allows transport within MMR

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.