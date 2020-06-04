Unlock 1.0 | Govt issues guidelines for offices, malls, restaurants and religious places

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 4 released a list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for religious places, restaurants, hotels, offices and shopping malls.

All of the above will remain closed in containment areas and only those outside containment zones will be allowed to open up.

- Shoes/footwear to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle.- Touching of statues/idols/holy books etc not to be allowed.- Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat or piece of cloth which they may take back with them.- No physical offerings like prasad/distribution or a sprinkling of holy water, etc to be allowed inside the religious place.

- Community kitchens/langars/ann-daan, etc at religious places should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.

- The face cover/masks have to be worn at all times inside the shopping mall. Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID-19 to be displayed prominently.- Valet parking, if available, shall be operational with operating staff wearing face covers/masks and gloves as appropriate.- Proper disinfection of steering, door handles, keys, etc of vehicles should be taken up.- Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of six feet, when queuing up for entry and inside the shopping mall as far as feasible.- In food courts and restaurants, not more than 50 percent of seating capacity to be permitted and seating arrangement should ensure adequate social distancing as far as feasible.- Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged.

- Gaming arcades, children play area and cinema halls shall remain closed.

- Details of the guest (travel history, medical condition etc.) along with ID and self-declaration form must be provided by the guest at the reception.- Hand sanitisers must be kept at the reception for guests to use. Guests to sanitise hands before and after filling relevant forms.- Hotels must adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet etc for both check-in and check-out.- Luggage should be disinfected before sending the luggage to rooms.- Guests who are at higher risk i.e. those who are older, pregnant or those who have underlying medical conditions are advised to take extra precautions.- Guests should be advised not to visit areas falling within containment zones.- Required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods in the hotel shall be ensured. Proper queue management and disinfection shall be organised.- Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged.- Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged.- Buffet service should also follow social distancing norms.- Room service or takeaways to be encouraged instead of dine-in. Food delivery personnel should leave the packet at the door and not handed directly to the receiver.

- For room service, communication between guests and in-house staff should be through intercom/mobile phone and room service (if any) should be provided while maintaining adequate social distance.

- Any officer and staff residing in the containment zone should inform the same to the supervisory officer and not attend the office till the containment zone is de-notified. Such staff should be permitted to work from home and it will not be counted as leave period.- It shall be ensured by the service providers/officers/staff that drivers residing in containment zones shall not be allowed to drive vehicles.- Routine issue of visitors/temporary passes should be suspended and visitors with proper permission should be allowed after being properly screened.- Meetings, as far as feasible, should be done through video conferencing.- Staggering of office hours, lunch hours/coffee breaks to be done, as far as feasible.- For air-conditioning/ventilation, the temperature setting of all AC devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70 percent, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.

- In the cafeteria/canteen/dining halls: The seating arrangement should ensure a distance of at least 1 meters between patrons as far as feasible.

- Takeaways to be encouraged, instead of dine-in.- Food delivery personnel should leave the packet at the customer’s door. Do not handover the food packet directly to the customer.- Entrance to have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitiser dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.- Proper crowd management in the parking lots and outside the premises – duly following social distancing norms shall be ensured.- In restaurants, not more than 50 percent of the seating capacity to be permitted.- Disposable menus are advised to be used.- Instead of cloth napkins, use of good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged.- Buffet service should also follow social distancing norms.- Contactless mode of ordering and digital mode of payment (using e-wallets) to be encouraged.

- Tables to be sanitised each time the customer leaves.