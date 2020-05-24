Govt issues guidelines for international arrivals, 7-day paid institutional quarantine mandatory

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released a list of guidelines for international arrivals.

The Health Ministry has, however, said that the states can also develop their own protocol with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their own assessment.

In the guidelines issued on May 24, the Ministry said that before boarding, all travellers will have to give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days - 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, which will be followed by 7-day home isolation.

"Only for exceptional and compelling reasons such as cases of human distress, pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness and parent(s) accompanied by children below 10 years, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days," the order states, adding that the use of Aarogya Setu app shall be mandatory in such cases.

Also read: Health Ministry issues guidelines for domestic travel, here's all you need to know

After the screening, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board the flight. Additionally, required precautions such as wearing of masks, environmental hygiene, respiratory hygiene, hand hygiene are to be observed by airline staff, crew and all passengers, the order notes.

During boarding and at the airports, all possible measures to ensure social distancing to be ensured.

On arrival, all passengers shall be screened and those found to be symptomatic shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility as per health protocol. The remaining passengers shall be taken to suitable institutional quarantine facilities, to be arranged by the respective State/UT Governments. These passengers shall be kept under institutional quarantine for a minimum period of 7 days.

Moreover, if symptomatic passengers test positive, they shall be assessed clinically. If they are assessed as mild cases, they will be allowed home isolation or isolated in the Covid Care Centre (both public & private facilities) as appropriate.

The Ministry also stated that passengers arriving through the land borders will also have to undergo the same protocol as above and only those who are asymptomatic will be enabled to cross the border into India.

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage on the coronavirus pandemic here



