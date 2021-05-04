Government warns of malware masked as COVID-19 vaccination links

An undated photo provided by the Bhutan Ministry of Health shows a health care worker administering a COVID-19 vaccine in Bhutan. (Bhutan Ministry of Health via NYT)

Since India moved into the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on May 1, it has become increasingly harder to register for a vaccination appointment. Many states are also facing a vaccine shortage and are yet to procure stocks from manufacturers as millions of Indians between the ages of 18 and 44 have begun registering for the vaccine on the CoWIN portal.

And while some citizens have made it easier to get access to vaccines by creating dedicated online portals, others are taking advantage of the chaos. These bad actors have been sending malware through vaccine registration links to users on social media.



#BEWARE!

There are many web links being shared on social media claiming to ensure #CovidVaccine. Please do not click on any such links from unauthorized sources!

To register for #vaccination, go to https://t.co/pgGwfK6amv portal or @SetuAarogya / @UmangOfficial_ apps. pic.twitter.com/9qtPiWMc1k — Sanjay Dhotre (@SanjayDhotreMP) May 3, 2021