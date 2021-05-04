MARKET NEWS

Government warns of malware masked as COVID-19 vaccination links

Registration for the COVID-19 vaccine can only be carried out through the CoWIN website or Aarogya Setu and UMANG apps.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
An undated photo provided by the Bhutan Ministry of Health shows a health care worker administering a COVID-19 vaccine in Bhutan. (Bhutan Ministry of Health via NYT)

Since India moved into the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on May 1, it has become increasingly harder to register for a vaccination appointment. Many states are also facing a vaccine shortage and are yet to procure stocks from manufacturers as millions of Indians between the ages of 18 and 44 have begun registering for the vaccine on the CoWIN portal.

And while some citizens have made it easier to get access to vaccines by creating dedicated online portals, others are taking advantage of the chaos. These bad actors have been sending malware through vaccine registration links to users on social media.

In an attempt to combat misinformation, Sanjay Dhotre, the Minister of State for Education, Communications, Electronics & IT for the Government of India has warned against opening these links. Dhotre shared a post on Twitter asking users not to click such links from unauthorised sources.
It is worth noting that registration for the COVID-19 vaccine can only be carried out through the CoWIN website or Aarogya Setu and UMANG apps. Third-party portals created to help citizens are only meant to provide notifications as to when a slot is available. The registration process for the vaccine and booking of the appointment can only be carried out through the official channels.
