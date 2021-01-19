Government launches real-time COVID-19 vaccination tracker; check details

India rolled out its nationwide vaccination drive on January 16.

The government has now launched a new COVID-19 vaccination tracker on MyGov.in, where you can see real-time data on how many citizens in India are being vaccinated on daily basis and other vaccination updates on the go.

The government website has always been the go-to place to access all data on how India is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. It already provides real-time details on testing status and active cases. All important news alerts for the public are also available on the site.

When India rolled out its nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, the CoWIN developed by the government was the backbone of this massive drive. While for now the app is only being used to collect data of priority groups that are getting vaccinated, the app will soon be opened up to the public as well to register for the vaccine.

However, the COWIN app has faced glitches from the second consecutive day, which has created hurdles in the vaccination drive.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in Maharashtra was paused for two days due to technical issues with the CoWIN app. The Odisha government too halted the coronavirus vaccination drive for a day. However, the government fixed those glitches soon.