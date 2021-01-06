MARKET NEWS

Government issues fake CoWIN app alert, says not available yet in app stores

The app introduced by the central government is currently in its pre-production stage and hasn't gone live on Google play store or any other App store.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 07:27 PM IST
CoWIN (COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) is a repurposed version of eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network).

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on January 6 warned people against downloading fake CoWIN (COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network) app from app stores.

"Some apps named '#CoWIN' apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to upcoming official platform of Government, are on App stores. DO NOT download or share personal information on these. #MoHFW Official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch," it said in a tweet.

CoWIN (COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) is a repurposed version of eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network), an indigenously developed platform in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The app introduced by the central government is currently in its pre-production stage and hasn't gone live on Google Play store or any other App store. Once officially launched, the application will be reportedly available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and may also be available for devises running on KaiOS.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #CoWIN app #Current Affairs #Google Play Store #India #Ministry of Health
first published: Jan 6, 2021 07:27 pm

