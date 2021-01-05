Government has not banned export of COVID-19 vaccines, clarifies Health Secretary

The government has not banned the export of COVID-19 vaccines, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on January 5.

The Ministry of Health, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPITT) or the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) have not made any changes to export rules, thus, vaccine exports are allowed.

On January 4, the head of Serum Institute of India, which has been contracted to produce 1 billion doses of the vaccine for developing nations said India will not allow the export of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for several months.

He said the company also has been barred from selling the vaccine in the private market.

The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the Indian regulator on January 3, but on the condition that SII doesn't export the shots to ensure that vulnerable populations in India are protected, Adar Poonawalla, the company's CEO, said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.