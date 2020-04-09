App
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 10:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government exempts customs duty, cess on PPEs and ventilators

The exemption will be available up to September 30, 2020, the Ministry of Finance said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The central government on April 9 granted exemption from basic customs duty (BCD) and health cess on the import of goods like face and surgical masks, ventilators, testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) BCD and health cess with immediate effect, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The exemption will be available up to September 30, 2020, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Close
"In the context of COVID-19 situation, considering the immediate requirement of ventilators and other items, the Central Government has granted exemption from Basic Customs Duty and Health cess, on the import of these goods," the statement noted.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 10:39 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #India #ministry of finance

