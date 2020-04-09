Government exempts customs duty, cess on PPEs and ventilators

The central government on April 9 granted exemption from basic customs duty (BCD) and health cess on the import of goods like face and surgical masks, ventilators, testing kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) BCD and health cess with immediate effect, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The exemption will be available up to September 30, 2020, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak

"In the context of COVID-19 situation, considering the immediate requirement of ventilators and other items, the Central Government has granted exemption from Basic Customs Duty and Health cess, on the import of these goods," the statement noted.