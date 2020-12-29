MARKET NEWS

Government cautions against fraud email suggesting to 'pay and register' for COVID-19 vaccine

Cyber Dost – the Twitter handle of the cyber security division of the Ministry of Home Affairs – has cautioned that cybercriminals are now sending out fraud COVID-19 vaccination emails to people, urging them to pay and register to get vaccine shots on 'priority'.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2020 / 06:34 PM IST
Several people have reportedly complained of receiving emails that urge them to register for priority or early vaccination during the coronavirus vaccination drive.

Even before Indians could start getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, scamsters have started duping people of their money.

Cyber Dost – the Twitter handle of the cyber security division of the Ministry of Home Affairs – has cautioned that cybercriminals are now sending out fraud COVID-19 vaccination emails to people.

In a tweet posted on December 28, Cyber Dost warned people from falling for such scams. They cautioned that such messages may be sent via SMS too and people might even get phone calls. They must not divulge any sensitive personal information in such case and report such numbers or mail ids to the police immediately.

Several people have reportedly complained of receiving emails that urge them to register for priority or early vaccination during the coronavirus vaccination drive. The fraud emails urge users to pay a certain sum of money to register themselves for priority vaccination. However, these are just ploys to obtain sensitive information or steal money.

first published: Dec 29, 2020 06:34 pm

