you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa's PM Garib Kalyan Yojana coverage at 97.32%: Minister

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana is a relief package comprising insurance, dole, free rations and direct benefit transfer to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis.

PTI
Representational picture
Representational picture

Goa Civil Supplies Minister Govind Gawade on Sunday said the state was leading in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and that 97.32 percent people covered in the scheme availed its benefits.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana is a relief package comprising insurance, dole, free rations and direct benefit transfer to help people tide over economic hardships brought about by novel coronavirus outbreak and the resultant lockdown.

"With 97 .32 percent people getting benefits, Goa has become the leading state in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. As per the Centre's guidelines, families with an annual income of less than Rs 50,000 are covered. In Goa, out of a population of 15 lakh, almost 5.49 lakh people are covered under PHH (Priority House Holder) cards," Gawade said. He said his department handled the supply of essential items to people during the lockdown well.

While he thanked political parties and volunteers for the help rendered to ensure people had food grains during the lockdown, Gawade claimed the bureaucracy lacked "practical knowledge".

Speaking about certain decisions like posting teachers to monitor supplies at fair price shops, which was later withdrawn after protests, Gawade said, "The bureaucracy in the state does not have practical knowledge. They are just theoretical. Practical knowledge is with the ground-level officer."

He added that issues vary from taluka to taluka.

First Published on May 10, 2020 02:27 pm

tags #coronavirus #Goa #India #Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

