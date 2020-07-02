Goa opens its borders to tourists, hotels start accepting bookings

Starting today, tourists can head to Goa as the state has decided to reopen its borders. There is, however, a precondition for those who wish to visit the much-popular beach getaway- either carry COVID-19 negative certificates to enter the state or get tested at the border and undergo quarantine at a state-run facility till the results arrive.

Also, tourists are required to pre-book their stay at hotels that have been permitted to operate by the state. Around 250 hotels in Goa have been allowed to accept bookings and resume operations, subject to their adherence to the standard operating protocols (SOP) in place.

The coastal state's tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on July 1 announced that it will be open to tourists starting July 2.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

One of the country's most popular tourist destinations, Goa has kept its borders closed for travellers since the implementation of the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown in March. The state has recorded nearly 1,400 cases of COVID-19 up until now, with the death toll due to the infection at four, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world have cancelled their travel plans. Even as domestic travel restrictions are being eased gradually, international travel is still nowhere close to normal. As a result of the travel restrictions, many businesses in the travel and tourism sector have taken a massive hit.