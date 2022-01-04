Goa imposes night curfew, orders shutdown of schools and colleges amid COVID spike after New Year celebrations

Representational image. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Goa imposed a night curfew and ordered shutdown of schools and colleges as COVID spiked in the coastal state after a huge number of tourists turned up for New Year celebrations in the month of December.

The decision comes after Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant chaired the state task force’s meeting on COVID.

The curfew would last from 11 pm to 6 am and colleges as well as classes eight and nine in schools would remain shut till January 26.

On January 3, a 29-second clip showing a massive crowd flouting COVID guidelines on a narrow road near Baga Beach went viral. Most of them were reportedly tourists.

This was Baga Beach in Goa ,last night. Please take the Covid scenario seriously. This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave Mostly tourists. pic.twitter.com/mcAdgpqFUO

Goa reported 631 new COVID-19 cases with the positivity rate jumping 16 percent to 26.43 percent. With the new infections, the overall caseload in the state rose to 1,82,201 on January 3.

The COVID death toll remained unchanged at 3,523 in Goa as no fresh fatality was reported on the day, officials added. The number of recoveries rose to 1,76,438 after 62 people were discharged during the day, leaving Goa with 2,240 active cases, an official said.